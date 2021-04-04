Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,834.00

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Ethereum Meta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a market capitalization of $463,335.96 and $2,834.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00052294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.32 or 0.00683344 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00028005 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

