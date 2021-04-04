EtherGem Trading 33% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 33% higher against the dollar. EtherGem has a total market cap of $578,596.21 and approximately $3,915.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00053813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.72 or 0.00690989 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00070702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027673 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

