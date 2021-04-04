ETHplode Hits Market Capitalization of $124,013.86 (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One ETHplode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ETHplode has traded 37.7% higher against the dollar. ETHplode has a total market cap of $124,013.86 and approximately $91.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00053809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.41 or 0.00696262 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00070941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00027828 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

ETHplode (CRYPTO:ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,876,548 coins and its circulating supply is 43,862,447 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

