ETHPlus (ETHP) Price Tops $0.0147 on Major Exchanges

ETHPlus (CURRENCY:ETHP) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, ETHPlus has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ETHPlus coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPlus has a total market cap of $19,273.25 and approximately $4,131.00 worth of ETHPlus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ETHPlus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.56 or 0.00689169 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00027784 BTC.

ETHPlus Coin Profile

ETHPlus (ETHP) is a coin. ETHPlus’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,522 coins. ETHPlus’ official Twitter account is @EthPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here . ETHPlus’ official website is ethplus.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in April, 2020, the ETHPlus platform is built by a cryptocurrency (ETHP), a wallet (ETHPWallet), and a payment system (ETHPay). “

ETHPlus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPlus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPlus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPlus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPlus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.