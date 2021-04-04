Ethverse (ETHV) Market Cap Hits $7.22 Million

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 24.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Ethverse has a market cap of $7.22 million and $80,973.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded up 40.4% against the dollar. One Ethverse token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00068579 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003144 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) is a token. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,988,756 tokens. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

