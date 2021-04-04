ETNA Network (ETNA) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.51 Million

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $883,778.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETNA Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000494 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ETNA Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00074633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.51 or 0.00314349 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00092444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.42 or 0.00757168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028683 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00017579 BTC.

ETNA Network Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETNA Network directly using U.S. dollars.

