EUNOMIA 24 Hour Volume Hits $23.00 (ENTS)

EUNOMIA (CURRENCY:ENTS) traded 70.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, EUNOMIA has traded down 81.6% against the dollar. One EUNOMIA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNOMIA has a market capitalization of $71,435.38 and $23.00 worth of EUNOMIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00075466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00318332 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.92 or 0.00765477 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00091640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00028128 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00016610 BTC.

EUNOMIA Profile

EUNOMIA’s total supply is 19,973,330,191 coins and its circulating supply is 16,420,688,682 coins. The official website for EUNOMIA is ent.zone . EUNOMIA’s official message board is ent.zone/blog . EUNOMIA’s official Twitter account is @EunomiaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

