Evedo Trading Up 90.2% This Week (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $12.90 million and approximately $25.67 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded 90.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00052592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.01 or 0.00692667 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00070848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00027884 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

EVED is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,323,540 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.