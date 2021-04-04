Everex Reaches Market Cap of $24.36 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Everex has a market capitalization of $24.36 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00001829 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Everex has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00052643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.02 or 0.00687134 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00070551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00027945 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

