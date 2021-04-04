Everipedia Price Hits $0.0378 on Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 41.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $377.57 million and $41.71 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00076224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.60 or 0.00310245 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00092865 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.16 or 0.00758035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028762 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00018074 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,074,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,996,755,656 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.