Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Shares of ES stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.48. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.