Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service reduced its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Exact Sciences worth $30,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $709,000. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,997,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXAS opened at $132.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day moving average is $125.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $588,985.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $1,423,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,242 shares of company stock worth $12,210,520 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.63.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

