ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $5,268.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005245 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $915.27 or 0.01568562 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022499 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003644 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

