EXMO Coin Market Cap Tops $8.92 Million (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One EXMO Coin token can now be bought for $0.0830 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and approximately $776,810.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded up 91.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00052681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00693518 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00070889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00028004 BTC.

EXMO Coin Token Profile

EXM is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 tokens. The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

EXMO Coin Token Trading

