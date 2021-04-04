EXMR FDN (EXMR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $73,039.00

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 43.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 390.2% higher against the US dollar. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $149,115.60 and approximately $73,039.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00052279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00042474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.07 or 0.00681115 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00070284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

