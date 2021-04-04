Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Exponent worth $33,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Exponent by 292.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 143,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 107,294 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exponent by 123.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after acquiring an additional 373,892 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 98.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

In related news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $98.84 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $97.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.