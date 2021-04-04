Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,388,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,499 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.34% of Exxon Mobil worth $593,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 70,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 24,479 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

