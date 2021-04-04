Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,530,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 752,221 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.5% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Facebook worth $3,149,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,345,936,000 after purchasing an additional 153,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.90.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $14,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,446,757 shares of company stock worth $390,059,400 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $298.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.21. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

