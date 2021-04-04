Faceter One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,860.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Faceter has traded up 44.1% against the dollar. One Faceter token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $525,096.44 and approximately $3,860.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00052788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020002 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.42 or 0.00698261 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00027962 BTC.

Faceter Token Profile

Faceter is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 tokens. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

