FairCoin (FAIR) Market Cap Hits $3.98 Million

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. One FairCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0748 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FairCoin has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. FairCoin has a total market cap of $3.98 million and $28,651.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1,027.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005392 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00105512 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

