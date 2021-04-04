FansTime Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. FansTime has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $1.05 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FansTime has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One FansTime token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00052476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.53 or 0.00692683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00070968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00027842 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FTI is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

