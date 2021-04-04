FantasyGold Price Down 36.9% Over Last Week (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One FantasyGold token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $245,664.29 and approximately $8.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00075594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.54 or 0.00309525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00092298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $442.25 or 0.00754016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00018429 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028562 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.