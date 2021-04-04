Fantom (FTM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $68.35 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Fantom has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $68.35 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00052524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.01 or 0.00688217 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00070509 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00027848 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a token. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

