Fantom (FTM) Hits Market Cap of $1.06 Billion

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000716 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fantom has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $79.75 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a token. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

