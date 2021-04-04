Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) & Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Critical Survey

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Gritstone Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -810.13% -35.51% -25.40% Gritstone Oncology -2,962.52% -101.31% -68.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fate Therapeutics and Gritstone Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 0 4 9 0 2.69 Gritstone Oncology 1 0 2 0 2.33

Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $108.31, suggesting a potential upside of 32.23%. Gritstone Oncology has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 119.82%. Given Gritstone Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gritstone Oncology is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gritstone Oncology has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Gritstone Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $10.68 million 719.27 -$98.15 million ($1.44) -56.88 Gritstone Oncology $4.36 million 114.07 -$94.43 million ($2.81) -3.62

Gritstone Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gritstone Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats Gritstone Oncology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company's NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development also includes ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; FATE-NK100 for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; and FATE-NK100 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of two off-the-shelf iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidates; strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to screen for and identify small molecule modulators that enhance the therapeutic properties of genetically-engineered T-cell immunotherapies; and a collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate for the treatment of common solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and other mutation-positive tumors. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

