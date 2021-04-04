Feathercoin Price Reaches $0.0340 on Top Exchanges (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $8.05 million and approximately $14,562.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011379 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000132 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

