FedoraCoin (TIPS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last week, FedoraCoin has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. FedoraCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $293,757.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FedoraCoin Profile

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

