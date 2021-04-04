Feellike (FLL) Market Capitalization Tops $17,351.82

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Feellike has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Feellike token can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Feellike has a market cap of $17,351.82 and $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00074814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.20 or 0.00308813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.51 or 0.00768635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00091435 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,250.37 or 0.99827632 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.