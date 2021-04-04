Fei Protocol (FEI) Market Cap Hits $2.20 Billion

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001507 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $2.20 billion and $33.01 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00075100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.02 or 0.00306905 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00092068 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.63 or 0.00758002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00028894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,249.22 or 0.99303703 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,489,857,964 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

