Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,969.13 ($91.05).

Several analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,900 ($116.28) to GBX 9,100 ($118.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at GBX 8,946 ($116.88) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 4,559.31 ($59.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,516 ($124.33). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,712.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,473.39. The firm has a market cap of £20.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $2.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $2.08. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.36%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

