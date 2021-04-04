Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.66 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $493.40 million and approximately $40.68 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00053428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.83 or 0.00687334 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00070639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00027686 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

