Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 814,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,976 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 5.67% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $37,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000.

FCOM opened at $50.28 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.67.

