Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Stake Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.18% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $15,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $77.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average is $69.94. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $77.88.

