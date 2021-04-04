Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,477 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $94,891,000. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,537,000 after buying an additional 1,729,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 114.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,611,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,753,000 after buying an additional 1,396,342 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,627,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,627,000 after buying an additional 922,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,169,407.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $41.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

