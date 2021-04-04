Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.36% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $266,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

