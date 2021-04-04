Filecash (FIC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.26 Million

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Filecash has traded 195.4% higher against the US dollar. One Filecash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001278 BTC on exchanges. Filecash has a total market cap of $19.24 million and $4.26 million worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00074633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.61 or 0.00310168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.54 or 0.00759215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00091159 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00028809 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017342 BTC.

About Filecash

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash . Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Filecash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecash using one of the exchanges listed above.

