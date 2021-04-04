Filecoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.21 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 46.2% higher against the dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion and approximately $4.21 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $184.18 or 0.00314340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00074871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00092369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.84 or 0.00764347 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028577 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,278.49 or 0.99466103 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 64,273,264 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

