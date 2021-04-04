Financial Analysis: Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) versus Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) and Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and Pzena Investment Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial $12.97 billion 2.12 $1.89 billion $16.10 14.62 Pzena Investment Management $150.75 million 5.29 $8.46 million N/A N/A

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pzena Investment Management.

Profitability

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and Pzena Investment Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial 15.16% 33.79% 1.38% Pzena Investment Management 2.46% 10.22% 5.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Ameriprise Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Pzena Investment Management shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Ameriprise Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of Pzena Investment Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ameriprise Financial has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pzena Investment Management has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ameriprise Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Pzena Investment Management pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Ameriprise Financial pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ameriprise Financial and Pzena Investment Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89 Pzena Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus price target of $210.20, indicating a potential downside of 10.71%. Given Ameriprise Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ameriprise Financial is more favorable than Pzena Investment Management.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats Pzena Investment Management on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. The Asset Management segment offers investment management, advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. Its products also include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. The Protection segment offers variable and fixed annuity products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life and disability income insurance. The Corporate & Other segment consist of long term care business, net investment income or loss on corporate level assets. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

