Financial Comparison: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) versus Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics -332.94% -56.43% -39.32% Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 8.23% 16.33% 10.79%

Global Blood Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics $2.11 million 1,255.51 -$266.77 million ($4.71) -9.05 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories $2.32 billion 4.50 $259.00 million $2.79 22.48

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blood Therapeutics. Global Blood Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Blood Therapeutics and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics 0 5 13 0 2.72 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 0 0 4 0 3.00

Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $92.33, indicating a potential upside of 116.64%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.61%. Given Global Blood Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Global Blood Therapeutics is more favorable than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Summary

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories beats Global Blood Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating Oxbryta that has completed Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD. It is also evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase IIa clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize therapies for SCD) and beta thalassemia. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations. This segment also engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. The Proprietary Products segment focuses on the research, development, and manufacture of differentiated formulations for dermatology and neurology therapeutic areas. The company also engages in developing therapies in the fields of oncology and inflammation. As of March 31, 2020, it had four late stage projects at various stages of development. The company's therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, dermatology, oncology, respiratory, stomatology, urology, and nephrology. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Curis, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule antagonists; and partnership with Department of Biotechnology – Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council for Sputnik V vaccine clinical trials in India. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

