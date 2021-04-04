Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Finning International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Finning International stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. Finning International has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

