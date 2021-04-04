FintruX Network (FTX) Reaches One Day Volume of $5,315.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded 145% higher against the US dollar. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. FintruX Network has a market cap of $1.43 million and $5,315.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

