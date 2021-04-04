FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading Up 26.3% Over Last 7 Days

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $93.92 million and $107.59 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001361 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002788 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 750,698,924 coins and its circulating supply is 228,046,485 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

