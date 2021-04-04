Fire Lotto (FLOT) One Day Volume Tops $2.00

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 42.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $258,062.65 and $2.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00068875 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003114 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Fire Lotto Coin Profile

FLOT is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.