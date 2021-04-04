First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

FAF stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First American Financial by 60.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 161,556 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 48.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the third quarter worth about $210,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

