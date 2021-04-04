First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,999,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 407,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.82% of First Hawaiian worth $117,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 80,250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in First Hawaiian by 307.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 30,338 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

FHB opened at $27.68 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $188.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. As a group, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

