First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.98. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%.

INBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 22,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,570. The company has a market capitalization of $348.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,147,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,429,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,306,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 353,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,152,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 214,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

