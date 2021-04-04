First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FQVLF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 2.20. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0118 per share. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

