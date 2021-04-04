First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 251.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,543 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.28% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 266.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 180,898 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 403.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 727,149 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

