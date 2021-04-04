First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.46% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGR. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 56.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

Shares of LEGR opened at $40.62 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81.

