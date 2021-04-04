First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Stock Holdings Increased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 1.0% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 2.07% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPEI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,702,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,699,000 after acquiring an additional 233,673 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 68,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 48,811 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,678.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPEI opened at $20.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

